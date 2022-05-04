

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $34.6 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $27.6 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Blucora Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.6 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $307.6 million from $278.4 million last year.



Blucora Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $34.6 Mln. vs. $27.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $307.6 Mln vs. $278.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $2.04 Full year revenue guidance: $937.5 - $971.0



