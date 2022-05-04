

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.5 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $44.0 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.4 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.9% to $348.1 million from $413.9 million last year.



Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



