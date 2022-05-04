

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $91.8 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $160.6 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vulcan Materials Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.9% to $1.54 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $91.8 Mln. vs. $160.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.62 -Revenue (Q1): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



