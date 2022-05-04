

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI):



Earnings: $30.9 million in Q1 vs. -$7.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.23 in Q1 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $152.8 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.20 per share Revenue: $834.1 million in Q1 vs. $692.5 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de