Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Ticker-Symbol: IT3 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
08:07 Uhr
1,180 Euro
+0,010
+0,85 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
04.05.2022 | 13:52
Custodian REIT plc: Interim dividend

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Interim dividend

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Interim dividend 04-May-2022 / 12:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 May 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Interim dividend

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, confirms its fourth quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2022 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 31 May 2022 to shareholders on the register on 13 May 2022, will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID").

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
         www.camarco.co.uk

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 159575 
EQS News ID:  1343511 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343511&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2022 07:21 ET (11:21 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
