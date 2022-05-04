

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $45.31 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $21.74 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.43 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 44.4% to $1.17 billion from $0.81 billion last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



