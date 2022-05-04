DGAP-News: African Energy Week
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rystad Energy Becomes African Energy Week's Intelligence Partner To Support Key Industry Dialogue and Provide Market Intelligence
The African Energy Chamber (AEC), the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to announce the signing of a Partnership Agreement with multinational energy market intelligence firm, Rystad Energy.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Week (AEW).
Contact details:
About AEW 2022:
Download image: https://bit.ly/3wn1idR
04.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|African Energy Week
|South Africa
|EQS News ID:
|1343533
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1343533 04.05.2022