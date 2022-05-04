Granite Creek Copper Ltd.: Granite Creek Copper and Metallic Group of Companies Expand Community and First Nations Relations Team with Dedicated Community Relations Manager

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the creation of a dedicated Community & First Nations Relations Team for the Metallic Group of Companies and the appointment of Lindsay Wilson to the role of Manager, Community and Investor Relations. Ms. Wilson will be working alongside Lauren Blackburn, the Company's Yukon-based Regulatory & Permitting Manager, in further strengthening our relationships with First Nations, local communities and governments.

The Metallic Group is well established in the Yukon with multiple projects under development by member companies. The Group employs dedicated personnel in Whitehorse, who are long-time residents of the Yukon and, as such, have an affinity for and understanding of its people, its history and its robust mineral endowment. Ms. Blackburn has been with Metallic Minerals and the Metallic Group since its founding and has taken a leading role in the Company's community, permitting and regulatory initiatives. The addition of Ms. Wilson greatly increases our capacity to build meaningful and long-lasting and mutually beneficial partnerships in keeping with our strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") aspects of the resource sector. The Metallic Group is committed to applying best industry practices to exploration and to make positive contributions in the Territory and the specific communities in which we work.

Lauren Blackburn - Manager, Regulatory and Permitting

Ms. Blackburn has over 15 years of Yukon-based experience in the mineral exploration sector focused on the exploration and development of early to advanced-stage silver, gold, and base metal deposits. Her primary concentration has been in northern Canada where she has garnered a dynamic skill set that includes expertise in the exploration process, permitting, lands management, regulatory lobbying, land-use planning and community engagement. Ms. Blackburn is highly involved in Territorial legislation and policy review, permitting activities and assists in evaluation of potential project acquisitions and strategic development.

Lindsay Wilson - Manager, Community & Investor Relations

A member of the Snuneymuxw First Nation on Vancouver Island, Ms. Wilson is focused on incorporating traditional ways of being into her work within the resource sector and seeking to develop sustainable and credible partnerships within the communities that she works. Ms. Wilson has a comprehensive background in indigenous studies and public relations, alongside practical experience in the mineral resource sector. Having worked previously in the Yukon with the Yukon Mining Alliance, Ms. Wilson is excited about the opportunity to return to work in the Yukon and looking forward to reconnecting with the communities there.

Arctic Indigenous Investment Conference (AIIC)

The Metallic Group Community and First Nations Team will be attending the AIIC on May 4th & 5th in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Connecting globally - through a hybrid (in-person & virtual) experience - AIIC 2022 will highlight and promote indigenous development corporations and businesses in the northern economy, alongside the north's business community and colleagues across sectors. The goals of AIIC 2022 are to support economic reconciliation and growth, and youth entrepreneurship by forging new and stronger relationships, advancing meaningful partnerships, and connecting people across the arctic. Indigenous development corporations and businesses play a key role across northern Canada. These efforts are supported when we stand together with a collaborative voice for business, northern investment and our citizens, to ensure a diverse and prosperous economy, community and future.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration and development companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry's highest-grade producers of silver and gold, platinum and palladium, and copper. Member companies include Granite Creek Copper in the Yukon's Minto copper district, Metallic Minerals in the Yukon's high-grade Keno Hill silver district and La Plata silver-gold-copper district of Colorado, and Group Ten Metals in the Stillwater PGM-nickel-copper district of Montana and Kluane district in the Yukon. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry's leading explorer/developers and major producers. With this expertise, the companies are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration and development using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven, but under-explored, mining districts. Members of the Metallic Group have been recognized as recipients of awards for excellence in environmental stewardship demonstrating commitment to responsible resource development and appropriate ESG practices. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTCQB, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176 square kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is south of the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Metals Corp., and features a high-grade copper, gold and silver resource with excellent access to road, power and port infrastructure. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

