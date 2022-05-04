British Columbia government selects Bloom, a leader in Workplace Health-Tech, to join event designed to open doors, facilitate partnerships, expand business

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, announced it has been asked by the British Columbia Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery & Innovation to join a government-supported virtual trade mission to the United Kingdom.

The trade mission will showcase an exclusive group of innovative B.C. HealthTech companies which are expanding business and development in the U.K., the world's fifth largest economy. This will be the second year in a row Bloom has been including among a prestigious list of peers from the healthcare industry.

"We're delighted to participate in this trade mission supported by Trade and Invest British Columbia," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "Opportunities are increasing for our Workplace Health-Tech platform comprised of onsite health services, laboratories and software. We're anticipating a productive trade mission among business leaders in the UK."

"With health issues top of mind among the workforce, employers in all industries are telling us there's a need to offer onsite healthcare as part of their business operations. UK based companies are faced with many of the same challenges as our North American clients. Our platform bridges onsite healthcare with our Bloom Shield software that helps securely engage employees with their health journey. In the coming decade, employees have the opportunity to see health, wellness and safety in the workplace as a differentiator when they evaluate their employment options," said Morton.

The trade mission, scheduled for May 9th - 13th, 2022 , will be delivered in association with GTM Global and Vita Healthcare Solutions. B.C. Trade and Invest, helps provincial companies access the U.K. markets and facilitate new partnerships.

"We're proud to add Bloom this year to our select roster of emerging life sciences and medtech leaders in British Columbia," said Laetitia MacDougall, BC Trade and Investment Representative - Europe. "B.C.'s growing life sciences industry is at the forefront of developments in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, medical devices and medical technology. Bloom is a great example of a British Columbia growth story that can deliver innovation in healthcare and health-tech on an international scale," said MacDougall.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

