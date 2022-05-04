

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. ADP private payrolls data for April is due at 8:15 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro and the yen, it held steady against the pound. Against the franc, it rose.



The greenback was worth 129.94 against the yen, 1.0532 against the euro, 1.2511 against the pound and 0.9803 against the franc at 8:10 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de