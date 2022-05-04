France has increased feed-in tariffs for all PV system categories, ranging from €181.40 ($190.90)/MWh for installations below 3 kW in size to €96.90/MWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 36 kW to 100 kW.From pv magazine France France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has published the feed-in tariffs (FITs) for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size for the second quarter of 2022. Usually, the tariff levels are lowered quarter by quarter, according to the new capacity for which connection requests were received in the previous three-month period. This ...

