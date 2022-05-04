- (PLX AI) - Pinnacle West Q1 net income USD 17 million.
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.15
- • Lower quarterly results in line with company's expectations following "financial reset" from recent rate case decision
- • Robust sales growth of 4.4% and customer growth of 2.2%
- • APS employees focus on summer preparedness and reliability using advanced robotic technology
- • For 2022, the company continues to expect its consolidated earnings guidance will be in the range of $3.90 to $4.10 per diluted share on a weather-normalized basis
