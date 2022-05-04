Manitex International, Inc.: Manitex International Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) ("Manitex" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced results for the first quarter of 2022.

Q1 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased 28% to $60.4 million, compared to $47.2 million in the first quarter of 2021;

Net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021;

Adjusted net income* for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with a loss of $0.1 million, or $(0.01) per share for the first quarter of 2021;

Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $2.7 million, or 4.4% of net sales compared to $1.9 million, or 3.9% of net sales in 2021 and compared to $0.3 million, or 1.0% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021;

Backlog of $206 million, as of March 31, 2022, represents a 145% increase since March 31, 2021; the Company's book-to-bill ratio was 1.3:1 for the first quarter of 2022;

Net debt was $31.5 million compared to $23.8 million at the end of the year; representing a leverage ratio of 3.5 times trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA*

Subsequent Items

On April 11, 2022, the company simultaneously announced that Michael Coffey was appointed Chief Executive Officer, the closing of the acquisition of Rabern Rentals, and a new credit facility in the US. Total liquidity was estimated in the range of $35-$40 million at the close of this transaction.

"First quarter results reflect gains in sales, bookings, and a strong backlog that has surpassed $200 million," said Michael Coffey, CEO of Manitex International. "We are pleased with the strong demand for our products, across our product portfolio, both in North America and in Europe, and the backlog indicates that sales will continue to show good momentum throughout the rest of the year."

"Importantly, we continued to implement measures to address inflationary cost and supply chain pressures. These actions delivered improved results and should enable further benefit in the coming quarters. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Rabern Rentals, and while it will represent just a small portion of our revenues, we do expect it to be accretive to our Adjusted EBITDA, starting in the 2nd quarter. As we noted in our Form 8-k/a filed on April 21, 2022, Rabern Rentals had 2021 revenues of approximately $21 million and EBITDA of approximately $8 million."

"A focus on process efficiency, supply chain optimization and operational excellence will guide us as we battle inflationary and supply chain headwinds, which are impacting many equipment manufacturers at this time. We will be leveraging our global resources, implementing improved production processes and working on numerous initiatives that will translate into improved margins and EBITDA contributions for our business," concluded Coffey.

Financial Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2022

Net sales for the first quarter were $60.4 million compared to $47.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, and the Company reported a net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income* for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.9 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with a loss of $0.1 million, or $(0.01) per share for the first quarter of 2021.

* Adjusted numbers are discussed in greater detail and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items" below.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call with an accompanying slide presentation, in the morning Wednesday, May 4, at 11:00 AM ET, to discuss the results with the investment community. Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 877-407-0792 from within the United States or 201-689-8263 if calling internationally. A replay will be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671. Please use passcode 13728733 to access the replay. The call will be broadcast live and archived for 90 days over the internet with accompanying slides, accessible at the Company's website at www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

In this press release, we refer to various non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures which management uses to evaluate operating performance, to establish internal budgets and targets, and to compare the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets. These non-GAAP measures, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies. While adjusted financial measures are not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered an alternative to operating performance or an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, we believe these measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating results, capital expenditure and working capital requirements and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses. A reconciliation of Adjusted GAAP financial measures is included with this press release. Results of operations reflect continuing operations. All per share amounts are on a fully diluted basis. The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in thousands of U.S. dollars, and are as of the dates indicated.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Valla, and Rabern Rentals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 15,524 $ 21,359 Cash - restricted 221 222 Trade receivables (net) 35,171 30,515 Other receivables 1,110 2,039 Inventory (net) 68,511 64,965 Prepaid expense and other current assets 3,548 2,436 Assets held for sale 1,069 - Total current assets 125,154 121,536 Total fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $17,011 and $18,662

at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 15,235 16,460 Operating lease assets 3,524 3,563 Intangible assets (net) 11,157 11,946 Goodwill 24,629 24,949 Other long-term assets 1,168 1,143 Deferred tax assets 178 178 Total assets $ 181,045 $ 179,775 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 46,935 $ 44,136 Accrued expenses 10,366 10,539 Related party payables (net) 198 203 Notes payable 20,388 18,401 Current portion of finance lease obligations 450 399 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,112 1,064 Customer deposits 4,677 7,121 Total current liabilities 84,126 81,863 Long-term liabilities Revolving term credit facilities (net) 12,730 12,717 Notes payable (net) 9,938 10,089 Finance lease obligations (net of current portion) 3,775 3,822 Non-current operating lease obligations 2,413 2,499 Deferred gain on sale of property 487 507 Deferred tax liability 910 1,074 Other long-term liabilities 4,161 4,389 Total long-term liabilities 34,414 35,097 Total liabilities 118,540 116,960 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred Stock-Authorized 150,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding at

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common Stock-no par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 20,027,814 and 19,940,487

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 132,803 132,206 Paid-in capital 2,762 3,264 Retained deficit (68,206 ) (68,436 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,854 ) (4,219 ) Total equity 62,505 62,815 Total liabilities and equity $ 181,045 $ 179,775

MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 60,420 $ 47,168 Cost of sales 50,295 38,363 Gross profit 10,125 8,805 Operating expenses Research and development costs 716 785 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,759 7,744 Total operating expenses 9,475 8,529 Operating income (loss) 650 276 Other income (expense) Interest expense (505 ) (525 ) Interest income 2 4 Foreign currency transaction loss (49 ) (215 ) Other income (expense) 264 (20 ) Total other income (expense) (288 ) (756 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 362 (480 ) Income tax expense 132 292 Net income (loss) $ 230 $ (772 ) Income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 19,961,785 19,845,064 Diluted 20,014,180 19,845,064

Net Sales, Gross Margin and Operating Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted As Reported As Adjusted Net sales $ 60,420 $ 60,420 $ 53,391 $ 53,391 $ 47,168 $ 47,168 % change Vs Q4 2021 13.2 % 13.2 % % change Vs Q1 2021 28.1 % 28.1 % Gross margin 10,125 10,125 4,655 7,881 8,805 8,873 Gross margin % of net sales 16.8 % 16.8 % 8.7 % 14.8 % 18.7 % 18.8 % Operating Income (loss) 650 1,559 (7,114 ) (747 ) 276 748

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 230 $ (8,065 ) $ (772 ) Adjustments, including net tax impact 713 6,411 664 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 943 $ (1,654 ) $ (108 ) Weighted diluted shares outstanding 20,014,180 19,935,512 19,845,064 Diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported $ 0.01 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.04 ) Total EPS effect $ 0.04 $ 0.32 $ 0.03 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.01 )

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net Income (loss) $ 230 $ (8,065 ) $ (772 ) Interest expense 505 511 521 Tax expense 132 374 292 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,145 1,004 1,130 EBITDA $ 2,012 $ (6,176 ) $ 1,171 Adjustments: Litigation / legal settlement $ 318 $ 682 $ 90 Rabern transaction costs 314 - - Stock compensation 232 240 299 Inventory impairment - 3,226 - Impairment of Intangibles - 2,078 - FX 49 122 215 Restructuring costs 29 81 68 Valla earnout (202 ) - - Other (27 ) 60 15 Total Adjustments $ 713 $ 6,489 $ 687 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,725 $ 313 $ 1,858 Adjusted EBITDA as % of sales 4.5 % 0.6 % 3.9 %

Backlog



Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sept 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Backlog from continuing operations 205,682 $ 188,981 $ 113,584 $ 111,170 $ 83,793 Change Versus Current Period 8.8 % 81.1 % 85.0 % 145.5 %

Backlog is defined as purchase orders that have been received by the Company. The disclosure of backlog aids in the analysis the Company's customers' demand for product, as well as the ability of the Company to meet that demand. Backlog is not necessarily indicative of sales to be recognized in a specified future period.

Net Debt



March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Total cash & cash equivalents $ 15,745 $ 21,581 $ 16,075 Notes payable - short term $ 20,388 $ 18,401 $ 16,995 Current portion of finance leases 450 399 344 Notes payable - long term 9,939 10,089 13,067 Finance lease obligations - LT 3,775 3,822 4,128 Revolver, net 12,730 12,717 12,644 Total debt $ 47,282 $ 45,428 $ 47,178 Net debt $ 31,537 $ 23,847 $ 31,103

Net debt is calculated using the Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for current and long term portion of long term debt, capital lease obligations, notes payable, and revolving credit facilities minus cash and cash equivalents.

