Thomas James Homes Launches New Division in Colorado

Stephen Tindle Leads Local Team to Bring Single-Family Urban Housing to Denver

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Thomas James Homes (TJH), a builder that is transforming America's single-family urban housing market, today announced its arrival in Colorado, naming Stephen Tindle as division president. In this role, Tindle will lead the acquisition and development teams, sales and marketing teams, and oversee strategic direction for the region which includes product development, purchasing, design, and construction operations.

Founded in 2006, Thomas James Homes currently operates divisions and builds in Arizona, Colorado, Northern and Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest. The company is defined by its ability to offer guaranteed pricing, delivery dates, best-in-class warranty options, and formidable buying power. Tindle, who has been a member of the Thomas James Homes team for nearly three years, brings an extensive background in both real estate development and corporate finance. Beneath his steadying presence, Thomas James Homes has successfully grounded itself in the Denver market and is actively constructing new homes, the first of which are scheduled for completion in July.

"In a city where people want to live, limited housing availability can be a challenge, yet it also signals an opportunity for our unique skill set," said Tommy Beadel, co-founder and CEO of Thomas James Homes. "We are adding new homes at scale to help mitigate the pace of demand in the most desirable Denver neighborhoods."

Over the course of his notable 31-year career at companies including Comstock Homes, DR Horton, Fortress and Shea Homes, Tindle has developed strong leadership skills and experience across a broad spectrum of real estate business, including strategic planning, finance, land acquisition, business development, and operational management.

"Thomas James Homes has been warmly welcomed by Coloradoans as we're providing supply where there has existed tremendous demand but almost no inventory," shared Tindle. "As people continue to flock to the state -- which offers direct access to limitless outdoor activities, a bevy of professional opportunities, and an incredibly positive and warm vibe -- they need places to establish roots. We hope we can be part of those personal journeys by delivering well-designed and high-quality homes."

Thomas James Homes' Colorado team has combined foundational research with brand-building education. Layout and architecture of the homes being constructed seamlessly intermingle with existing neighborhood designs, with the added benefit of updated floor plans and popular amenities, such as smart home devices and flexible spaces lovingly referred to as 'zoom rooms.'

"Our approach to home design and construction is done with forethought and to complement existing home styles," continued Tindle. "We invested a significant amount of time researching what Coloradoans like and don't like - knowledge that has become the foundation to our approach as we're designing and building not just for a life, but for a lifetime."

Tindle received his Bachelor of Science degree in business from the University of the Redlands (CA), and earned a dual Masters of Business Administration degree from the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley and New York's Columbia University. A proud father of two, Tindle enjoys spending time with his family, running, reading, golf, and travel.

About Thomas James Homes

Thomas James Homes (TJH) is transforming the U.S. single-family urban housing market, meshing superior home design with tech-enabled simplicity to address unmet demand for new homes in proximity to the country's largest cities. Operating in highly desirable communities across Arizona, Northern and Southern California, Colorado, and the Pacific Northwest, Thomas James Homes is rewriting the rules of urban homebuilding. Powered by its proprietary technology platform Fuse360, Thomas James Homes is revolutionizing the homebuying process by providing a joyful homebuilding experience, guaranteed pricing, and transparent timelines to deliver the right home in the right neighborhood. Become a part of the Thomas James Homes family at www.tjh.com or @ThomasJamesHomes.

Media Contact:

Wendy Agudelo

NewGround Public Relations

wagudelo@newgroundco.com

978.994.1447

SOURCE: Thomas James Homes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699954/Thomas-James-Homes-Launches-New-Division-in-Colorado