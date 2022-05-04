The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 4
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 3 May 2022 was 912.04p (ex income) 911.50p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
04 May 2022
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de