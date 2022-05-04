Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QBSP ISIN: NO0010890312 Ticker-Symbol: 3SA0 
Tradegate
04.05.22
11:01 Uhr
0,247 Euro
-0,008
-3,21 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER OFFSHORE WIND AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER OFFSHORE WIND AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2390,25215:56
0,2420,24915:48
PR Newswire
04.05.2022 | 15:46
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Offshore Wind AS: Annual General Meeting Approves Merger Plan

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 annual general meeting of Aker Offshore Wind AS was held today as a digital meeting with online participation. All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice, including approval of the merger plan dated 30 March 2022 regarding the contemplated merger with a subsidiary of Aker Horizons ASA.

For more information regarding the merger, please see previous stock exchange releases published by Aker Offshore Wind AS.

The general meeting appointed PriceWaterhouseCoopers AS as the new auditor of the company.

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akeroffshorewind.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Maria Lanza Knudsen, media contact, +47 48 44 24 26, maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com

Tom Selwood, investor contact, +44 (0)7743 502455, tom.selwood@akeroffshorewind.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/r/aker-offshore-wind-as--annual-general-meeting-approves-merger-plan,c3560325

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3560325/85b3ad7461cab895.pdf

Protokoll fra ordinær generalforsamling - Aker Offshore Wind 4 mai 2022 FINAL 4 May 2022

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/i/2-dsc01413,c3045982

2-DSC01413

AKER OFFSHORE WIND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.