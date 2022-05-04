Transact Announces the Opening of an Expanded R&D "Office With Purpose" in Historic Gardens Building Located in Riverside Area of Limerick, Ireland

Transact, the leading integrated payments and credential software solution company for campus environments, today officially opened its new, expanded R&D center at the Gardens International Building in Limerick City. This marks the next phase of Transact's global expansion plan for the company's innovative tech solutions for a connected experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005736/en/

Leadership team of Transact/Limerick at the door of the newly opened R&D office in the historic Gardens International Building in Limerick, Ireland. Left to right, John Gleeson, Transact/Limerick general manager, John Burton, Transact sr. director product development, Nancy Langer, Transact CEO, and Taran Lent, Transact VP of product development. (Photo: Business Wire)

Transact CEO Nancy Langer was joined by Limerick Mayor Daniel Butler, Limerick Deputy Mayor Tom Ruddle, Dr. Pat Daly, Chief Executive and past Economic Development Director for the Limerick City and County Council, and IDA Ireland to mark the special day with the Transact Limerick team. The opening of a new hybrid "office of purpose" is the result of a successful partnership with the Irish Development Authority (IDA) that will allow Transact to expand their presence in Ireland. The Transact R&D laboratory will be a hub to stimulate tech enterprise in the city and Transact will continue to collaborate with education centers and professional development programs in Limerick to create software development leaders for the future.

IDA Ireland's Executive Director Mary Buckleysaid:"Today's ribbon cutting by Transact at the historic Limerick City landmark Gardens International Building follows an ambitious plan first announced in 2020 to locate its R&D facility in the Treaty City, creating more than 100 jobs. The decision by Transact back in 2020 exemplifies IDA's continued commitment to winning jobs and investment in regional locations. I wish to congratulate Transact on today's announcement and wish the team every success."

The next-generation digital campus project will serve as the company's international headquarters with responsibility for shaping and developing the entire portfolio of Transact products and services. This phase of the Transact journey provides a larger facility for an expanding Limerick team, allowing Transact to continue to drive its growth strategy-reaching across the globe to develop new ideas, develop new partnerships, and foster new customers in growing campus markets.

"Innovation is at the center of everything we do. Limerick is the perfect place for the company to continue to drive its innovation agenda when it comes to its eCommerce offering. There's such a rich pool of wonderful tech talent in Limerick from the developers to the designers of mobile-centric eCommerce solutions," says Nancy Langer, CEO, Transact. "We're excited to continue to partner with the city to help drive its economic growth and development, and the new expansion of our R&D facility is a testament to our commitment to Limerick."

The city of Limerick and Transact share a future-focus and a commitment to innovation and economic growth, including the development of skills and talent in the labor pool. The new University of Limerick Immersive Software Engineering degree program, the Transact-supported Women in Coding diploma program, and a collaborative internship/residency program, create a steady source of talent and provide a reputation for technology leadership for Limerick and Transact.

Just a block from the busy waterfront on the River Shannon, the Transact Limerick office will provide an important organizational hub for team interaction. As a global center for company culture and incubator for analytics and product development, the new facility embraces the flexibility of new trends in hybrid in-person/remote working, while providing the space and facilities for the group interaction that is the center of the creative work ecosystem. This purpose-led model will promote idea generation and exploration of innovations for the campus of the future.

"Products often mirror or mimic the organizations that create them. To deliver on the brand promise of innovative products, we must innovate the design of the organization; the process that the organization puts in place to go about its craft," said Taran Lent, Transact VP of Product Development. "As part of our software craft, we prioritize serving the full diversity of users, including a focus on important accessibility features that actually enhance the experience for users of all abilities."

An important element of the Transact culture is a commitment to diversity-with over 15 nationalities represented on the current team of fifty-four employees-and to creativity and flexibility in the workplace to accommodate the needs of team members, including accessibility, flex time scheduling, and team size. The expanded office space will permit team growth as Transact continues to hire from the strong local pool of tech talent for this key development center. The company will be hiring software product development leaders and engineers for key positions and continue refining the craft of leading technological innovation that drives the company forward.

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment and mobile credential solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life and streamlines transactions for administrators, faculty, and staff. Transact offerings include integrated solutions for tuition, room and board, and commerce. Transact also provides solutions for multi-purpose campus IDs and stored value. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves more than 12 million students across 1,750+ client institutions with one connected experience. Transact solutions facilitate $45 billion in payments annually and have enabled more than 100 million contactless mobile wallet transactions and $150 million in mobile orders in less than three years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005736/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sandra Correa

Impact Partners for Transact

scorrea@impactpartners.llc

(917) 319-8472