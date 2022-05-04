Anzeige
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
08:02 Uhr
9,030 Euro
+0,212
+2,40 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,85410,14516:59
PR Newswire
04.05.2022 | 16:04
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kindred Group: Response to Corvex Management's statement

VALLETTA, Malta, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has taken notice of the statement issued by Corvex Management earlier today regarding its investment in Kindred. Kindred is recognised as a leading operator in the global online gambling sector and the Board and management are fully committed to the Group's current strategic direction.

"We are confident about the long-term opportunities for the company and value creation potential for all our shareholders. We welcome and look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with all our shareholders going forward", comments Evert Carlsson, Chairman of the Board at Kindred Group.

CONTACT:

For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438
Alexander Westrell, Director of Communications, +46 73 7071686
ir@kindredgroup.com
press@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/response-to-corvex-management-s-statement,c3560312

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3560312/1574559.pdf

Press release: Response to Corvex Management's statement

