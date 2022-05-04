INVISIO AB: Report from Annual General Meeting 2022 in INVISIO

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO's Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") was held on 4 May 2022 in Stockholm. The AGM voted to support all proposals submitted by the board and the nomination committee.

The AGM adopted the income statement, the balance sheet, the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for 2021. The AGM approved the proposed shareholder dividend of SEK 0.70 per share. As record date the AGM approved Friday 6 May 2022. The dividend is estimated to be paid to the shareholders around Wednesday 11 May 2022. The AGM decided that the remaining amount of the profit should be carried forward in a new account.

The AGM discharged the board and the CEO from liability for 2021.

The AGM resolved that the number of board members would be six, with no deputies. Current board members Annika Andersson, Lage Jonason, Martin Krupicka, Ulrika Hagdahl and Charlott Samuelsson were re-elected. Hannu Saastamoinen was elected as new board member. Furthermore, Annika Andersson was re-elected chairman of the board. Charlotte Falvin had declined re-election.

The AGM approved board fees to the chairman of the board with SEK 650,000 and to each of the other members of the board with SEK 250,000. The AGM resolved that remuneration of SEK 125,000 will be paid to the chairman of the audit committee and SEK 60,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee as well as SEK 40,000 will be paid to one member of the remuneration committee and SEK 60,000 each to two members of the audit committee. The AGM resolved that remuneration of SEK 60,000 will be paid to the chairman and SEK 40,000 will be paid to two members of the cyber security committee that the board intends to establish.

The AGM approved to re-elect the auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for the period until the end of the 2023 Annual General Meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has informed that Mats Åkerlund is auditor-in-charge.

The AGM approved the board's report regarding remuneration pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

The AGM approved the adoption of a stock option program, issuance of warrants and transfer of warrants.

The AGM authorized the board to resolve on issuance of new shares.

