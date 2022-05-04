Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 April 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Drax Group 7.8% Greencoat UK Wind 6.1% China Suntien Green Energy 5.9% NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.5% China Everbright Environment 5.3% RWE 5.3% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.4% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.1% Iberdrola 3.6% China Longyuan Power Group 3.5% Acciona 3.4% Foresight Solar Fund 3.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 3.2% Grenergy Renovables 3.2% SSE 3.1% Clearway Energy A Class 3.0% National Grid 2.8% Northland Power 2.2% TransAlta Renewables 2.2% Harmony Energy Income Trust 2.1%

At close of business on 29 April 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £53 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable energy developers 30.2% Yieldcos & funds 28.3% Renewable focused utilities 11.8% Biomass generation and production 8.6% Energy storage 7.5% Waste to energy 5.3% Electricity networks 2.8% Renewable technology and service 2.6% Carbon markets 1.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.3% 100%