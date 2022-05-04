U.S. EPA and State of Florida Approve Second Pilot Project with Oxitec Friendly Mosquitoes in the Florida Keys

Following federal approval in March 2022 by the U.S. EPA, Oxitec has received approval from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services including reviews from the Florida Department of Health, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to continue to pilot its mosquito technology in the Florida Keys.

Federal and state regulators concluded that the Friendly mosquito projects pose no risks to human health or the environment.

OXFORD, England, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxitec, the leading developer of biological pest control solutions, is proud to announce approval from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), including reviews from seven State of Florida agencies to continue the pilot project for its safe Aedes aegypti just-add-water mosquito control technology in the Florida Keys. The work will be carried out in partnership with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD).

In March of this year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans for the continuation of the pilot project as an extension of the Experimental Use Permit (EUP) granted in 2020. Following the EPA federal approval Oxitec submitted a permit application to FDACS for state review, which has now been approved. The 2022 project is expected to launch the week of May 9th.

In Florida, Oxitec works closely with its government partners, local residents, and a broad range of stakeholders, all of whom help guide, shape and contribute to the projects. Data from this additional pilot project will contribute to Oxitec's application to the EPA for commercial approval of this technology.

Oxitec's safe, sustainable and targeted biological pest control technology does not harm beneficial insects like bees and butterflies, and is proven to control the invasive and disease transmitting Aedes aegypti mosquito. The Aedes aegypti mosquito has invaded communities in Florida and other U.S. states, increasing the risk of transmission of dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever and other diseases.

Grey Frandsen, CEO of Oxitec, said, "We're immensely grateful to be working with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and to the communities who have welcomed us in the Keys. We look forward to continuing our work with our world-class partners in Florida to deliver accessible, effective, and environmentally friendly solutions to control the increasing threat of invasive, disease-carrying mosquitoes."

About Oxitec

Oxitec is the leading developer of biological solutions to control pests that transmit disease, destroy crops and harm livestock. Founded in 2002 at the University of Oxford, Oxitec is led by a passionate team comprised of 15 nationalities and is supported by world-class public, private and non-profit partners.