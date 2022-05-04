Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Skåne-möllan AB (208/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Skane-mollan AB's annual general meeting, held on 27 April 2022, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock split in relations 10:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 10, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: SKMO Terms: Split: 10:1 Current ISIN: SE0000476228 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 9, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017885338 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 10, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.