Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
04.05.2022 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Skåne-möllan AB (208/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Skane-mollan AB's annual general meeting, held
on 27 April 2022, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock split
in relations 10:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect
from May 10, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SKMO    
Terms:                    Split: 10:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0000476228
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 9, 2022 
New ISIN code:                SE0017885338
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 10, 2022

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
