

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced that for the first time in more than 50 years, the White House will host a Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.



The Conference, to be held in September, and the preparatory work leading up to it, will accelerate progress and drive significant change to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity, reduce diet-related disease, and close the disparities around them, the White House said.



The Biden Administration has set a goal of ending hunger and increasing healthy eating and physical activity in the U.S. by 2030 so that fewer Americans experience diet-related diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. The Conference will galvanize action by anti-hunger and nutrition advocates; food companies; the health care community; local, state, territorial and Tribal governments, and will launch a national plan outlining how to achieve this goal.



'Hunger, diet-related disease, and the disparities surrounding them impact millions of Americans, and the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the urgency of addressing these issues,' Domestic Policy Advisor Ambassador Susan E. Rice said. 'No one should have to wonder where their next meal will come from. We must take bold steps now-with government, the private sector, non-profits, and communities working together-to build a healthier future for every American,' she added.



The first White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health in 1969 was a pivotal event that influenced the country's food policy agenda for the next 50 years. The President sets out to do the same with this year's Conference.



Leading up to the Conference, the Biden Administration will host listening sessions including every region of the country.



Anyone with ideas will be able to share their stories to help inform the national plan.







