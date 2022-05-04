Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
April 30, 2022
266,817,746
Theoretical number of voting rights:
Number of exercisable voting rights*:
(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights
The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:
Total number of shares as at December 31, 2021
267,447,746
Exercise of stock options
0
Total number of shares as at January 31, 2022
267,447,746
Exercise of stock options
0
Total number of shares as at February 28, 2022
266,817,746
Exercise of stock options
0
Total number of shares as at March 31, 2022
266,817,746
Exercise of stock options
0
Total number of shares as at April 30, 2022
266,817,746
Key financial dates:
- 2022 first-quarter results: May 5, 2022
"Quiet period1" starts April 5, 2022
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 25, 2022
- Ex-dividend date: May 30, 2022
- Dividend payment: June 1, 2022
- 2022 first-half results: July 29, 2022
"Quiet period1" starts June 29, 2022
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
