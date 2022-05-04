Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Interim statement for the first quarter of 2022

- EPRA earnings per share amount to € 0,51 for Q1 2022: + 34% compared to Q1 2021. Expected EPRA result per share for 2022 between € 1,71 and € 1,75.
- Acquisitions in Herstal and Breda. A rise in the fair value of investment properties of € 47 million, or 4%.
- Additional development potential in Zeebrugge port area and new lease for units still to be constructed of about 30.000 m² at Genk Green Logistics.
- Further diversification of financing partners: € 40 million financing with ABN AMRO Bank and € 50 million USPP with US insurer.
Attachment
- PR_Q1_2022_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ab0e1f2-2a02-40ec-b1f2-a4c904910b27)
INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de