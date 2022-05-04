Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
17:20 Uhr
27,350 Euro
-0,450
-1,62 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2022 | 18:05
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Interim statement for the first quarter of 2022

  • EPRA earnings per share amount to € 0,51 for Q1 2022: + 34% compared to Q1 2021. Expected EPRA result per share for 2022 between € 1,71 and € 1,75.
  • Acquisitions in Herstal and Breda. A rise in the fair value of investment properties of € 47 million, or 4%.
  • Additional development potential in Zeebrugge port area and new lease for units still to be constructed of about 30.000 m² at Genk Green Logistics.
  • Further diversification of financing partners: € 40 million financing with ABN AMRO Bank and € 50 million USPP with US insurer.

Attachment

  • PR_Q1_2022_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ab0e1f2-2a02-40ec-b1f2-a4c904910b27)

INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.