Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
04.05.2022
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

London, May 4

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of the Company's long only equity holdings and long CFD positions as at 31 March 2022 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/throgmorton-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

4 May 2022

END

