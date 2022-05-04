Anzeige
04.05.2022
Mucinno Holding, Inc.: Mucinno Holding, Inc - Annual Report 2021

Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) presents its 2021 results with a 300% increase in sales.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)

We are pleased to announce our results for the year 2021, where the company had continuous growth in each quarter. Please find attached the presentation of the annual report.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/700138/Annual-Report-2021.pdf

Mucinno Holdings, Inc, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Press release picture

Contact:

Mucinno Holding, Inc.
investors@mcno.com.mx
www.mcno.com.mx
news.mcno.com.mx

SOURCE: Mucinno Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700138/Mucinno-Holding-Inc--Annual-Report-2021

