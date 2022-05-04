

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales rose at a faster pace in March, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 16.2 percent year-on-year in March, following a 9.8 percent increase in February.



Sales of food products rose 0.2 percent annually in March. Sales of non-food products increased 29.7 percent and those of automotive fuel gained 51.4 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 8.9 percent of all retail sales and involving wide range of goods, fell by 7.3 percent yearly in March, the agency said.







