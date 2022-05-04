New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022) - Will Liu, an Exercise-to-Earn Sport-Fi project, is set to revolutionize the Sport-Fi space after a booming presale on PinkSale followed by a successful launch on PancakeSwap.

The project is live on PancakeSwap, which can be purchased here.





Will Liu is Redefining the Sport-Fi World After a Succesful Launch on PancakeSwap





BSC Launch

In April 2022, the $LIU token launched on Pancake Swap after the PinkSale presale. The contract audited at the same time, after the launch, and the ownership of the contract will be announced soon.

Social Media Site

The Global Will Liu DAO Community will be founded into three sections: fitness, music, and performing.

Sport-Fi & dApp Live

In Q4 2022, Will Liu Exercise-to-earn Sport-Fi Dapp will be released with the Dapp, players earn $Liu tokens by doing exercises with Will Liu NFTs.

Tokenomics and Token Distribution

Total Supply: 420,000,000,000,000,000

Initial Burn: 48.7%

Public IDO: 14.3%

Pancake LP: 10%

Ecosystem: 10%

Partners: 2%

Team: 3%

OKC & ETH: 10%

Taxation

Buy Tax: 3%

1% LP + 1% Marketing + 1% Burn

Sell Tax: 5%

2% LP + 2% Marketing + 1% Burn

Contact Person: Martina Sol

Email: info@williu.io

Telegram: https://t.me/WillLiuTW

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bscliu

Website: https://www.willliu.io/

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/will-liu/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122786