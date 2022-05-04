New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022) - Will Liu, an Exercise-to-Earn Sport-Fi project, is set to revolutionize the Sport-Fi space after a booming presale on PinkSale followed by a successful launch on PancakeSwap.
The project is live on PancakeSwap, which can be purchased here.
Will Liu is Redefining the Sport-Fi World After a Succesful Launch on PancakeSwap
BSC Launch
In April 2022, the $LIU token launched on Pancake Swap after the PinkSale presale. The contract audited at the same time, after the launch, and the ownership of the contract will be announced soon.
Social Media Site
The Global Will Liu DAO Community will be founded into three sections: fitness, music, and performing.
Sport-Fi & dApp Live
In Q4 2022, Will Liu Exercise-to-earn Sport-Fi Dapp will be released with the Dapp, players earn $Liu tokens by doing exercises with Will Liu NFTs.
Tokenomics and Token Distribution
- Total Supply: 420,000,000,000,000,000
- Initial Burn: 48.7%
- Public IDO: 14.3%
- Pancake LP: 10%
- Ecosystem: 10%
- Partners: 2%
- Team: 3%
- OKC & ETH: 10%
Taxation
Buy Tax: 3%
- 1% LP + 1% Marketing + 1% Burn
Sell Tax: 5%
- 2% LP + 2% Marketing + 1% Burn
Contact Person: Martina Sol
Email: info@williu.io
Telegram: https://t.me/WillLiuTW
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bscliu
Website: https://www.willliu.io/
CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/will-liu/
