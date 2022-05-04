ARC Document Solutions: ARC Reports Q1 Sales Growth Across All Business Lines; Doubles EPS

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), a leading provider of digital printing and document-related services, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights:



Three Months Ended

March 31, (All dollar amounts in millions, except EPS) 2022 2021 Net sales $ 69.5 $ 61.7 Gross margin 32.3 % 30.4 % Net income attributable to ARC $ 2.0 $ 0.8 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ 2.0 $ 0.9 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Cash provided by operating activities $ 2.9 $ 5.4 EBITDA $ 8.6 $ 8.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9.1 $ 8.8 Capital expenditures $ 1.2 $ 0.6 Debt & finance leases (including current) $ 74.7 $ 88.4

Management Commentary:

"Today I'm reporting the fourth consecutive quarter of overall sales growth for ARC," said Suri Suriyakumar, Chairman, President and CEO of ARC. "For the past year, our strategy to diversify our addressable markets has been performing to plan, and we are confident that our growth will continue."

"In the first quarter of 2022, we produced significant sales growth in all four of our business lines, just as we did in the fourth quarter of last year," Mr. Suriyakumar continued. "With our strong performance in the first quarter as a base, we expect solid growth for the year as a whole."

"Strong execution in addition to strong sales kept our margins high and our earnings growing," said Jorge Avalos, ARC Chief Financial Officer. "Despite moderate pressure from inflation and supply chain issues, and the increased commissions, bonuses and travel associated with more than 12 percent sales growth, we improved gross margin by 190 basis points, and more than doubled EPS."

2022 First Quarter Supplemental Information:

Net sales were $69.5 million, a 12.6% increase compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Cash & cash equivalents on the consolidated balance sheet in the first quarter 2022 were $50.4 million.

ARC's next quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 will be paid on May 31, 2022 with a record date of April 29, 2022.

Days sales outstanding were 53 in Q1 2022 and 54 in Q1 2021.

The number of MPS locations remained relatively flat year-over-year at approximately 10,800.

Net Revenue

In millions 1Q 2022 FYE 2021 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Total net revenue $ 69.5 $ 272.2 $ 69.2 $ 72.4 $ 68.8 $ 61.7

For the first quarter 2022, net sales increased 12.6%, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to increasing year-over-year economic activity compared to the first quarter of 2021 when the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic constrained normal business levels.

Revenue by Business Lines

In millions 1Q 2022 FYE 2021 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Digital Printing $ 41.9 $ 166.7 $ 41.3 $ 44.9 $ 43.1 $ 37.4 MPS $ 18.7 $ 72.4 $ 18.6 $ 18.5 $ 18.0 $ 17.3 Scanning and Digital Imaging $ 4.2 $ 14.5 $ 4.1 $ 4.1 $ 3.3 $ 3.0 Equipment and supplies $ 4.7 $ 18.6 $ 5.3 $ 5.0 $ 4.4 $ 3.9

For the first quarter 2022, Digital Printing sales increased 12.1% compared to prior year, primarily due to increased volume from digital construction plan printing and an increase in digital color graphic printing. The impact of the pandemic on Digital Printing was not as pronounced as other parts of our business due to the expansion of our products and services beyond the construction vertical and our historical print segments.

For the first quarter 2022, MPS sales increased 7.6% year-over-year. The increase in MPS sales reflect a moderation of work-from-home directives that drove more employees into offices during the period, as well as continuing activity on construction job sites around the country.

For the first quarter 2022, Scanning and Digital Imaging sales increased 37.8% year-over-year. Sales grew due to increased demand for paper-to-digital document conversions in re-opened offices. We believe that, with the expansion of the markets and industries we serve, and the desire of our existing customers to have digital access to documents, our Scanning and Digital Imaging services will continue to grow in the future.

For the first quarter 2022, Equipment and Supplies sales grew 19.8% year-over-year. The increase was driven by demand from offices and job sites as they re-opened to employees, especially in the U.S.

Gross Profit

In millions unless otherwise indicated 1Q 2022 FYE 2021 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Gross profit $ 22.4 $ 87.7 $ 22.3 $ 23.8 $ 22.8 $ 18.8 Gross margin 32.3 % 32.2 % 32.2 % 32.8 % 33.1 % 30.4 %

First quarter 2022 gross profit improved by $3.7 million over the same period in 2021 driven by higher sales in the period. Gross margin improvement was largely driven by the new cost structure we put in place in 2020, which we were able to leverage with the increase in sales.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

In millions 1Q 2022 FYE 2021 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 19.4 $ 72.3 $ 17.9 $ 18.8 $ 18.5 $ 17.0

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the first quarter 2022 increased by 13.9% year-over-year. The increase is due to selective increases in salaries to retain existing employees or attract new hires, in addition to increased commissions, bonuses and travel resulting from increased sales.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

In millions unless otherwise indicated 1Q 2022 FYE 2021 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Net income attributable to ARC - GAAP $ 2.0 $ 9.1 $ 2.6 $ 3.2 $ 2.6 $ 0.8 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC $ 2.0 $ 9.5 $ 2.7 $ 3.2 $ 2.6 $ 0.9 Earnings per share attributable to ARC Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 0.05 $ 0.21 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.02

Year-over-year, net income attributable to ARC and earnings per share more than doubled in the first quarter of 2022. Earnings growth was driven by the increase in net sales and the decrease in depreciation expense of $1.1 million, partially offset by the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses described above. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic our need for printing equipment has significantly decreased, which has reduced our depreciation expense.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities

In millions 1Q 2022 FYE 2021 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 2.9 $ 35.8 $ 7.6 $ 11.3 $ 11.5 $ 5.4

The decrease in cash flows from operations during the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, was primarily due to the timing of accounts receivable collections and timing of payables.

EBITDA

In millions 1Q 2022 FYE 2021 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 EBITDA $ 8.6 $ 40.0 $ 9.9 $ 11.0 $ 10.7 $ 8.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9.1 $ 41.7 $ 10.4 $ 11.5 $ 11.1 $ 8.8

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA grew in the first quarter of 2022 due to increased sales, offset by the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses described above.



Three Months Ended

March 31, Sales from Services and Product Lines as a Percentage of Net Sales 2022 2021 Digital Printing 60.4 % 60.6 % MPS 26.8 % 28.1 % Scanning and Digital Imaging 6.0 % 4.9 % Equipment and supplies sales 6.8 % 6.4 %

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current opinions, estimates and assumptions of management regarding future events and the future financial performance of the Company, including forward-looking statements related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations. Words and phrases such as "we are confident", "we expect", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements and all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, any projections regarding earnings, revenues and financial performance of the Company, could be deemed forward-looking statements. We caution you that such statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition to matters affecting the construction, managed print services, digital printing industries, or the economy generally, factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations stated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors described in the section titled "Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors" of ARC Document Solution's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic filings and prospectuses. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, Current assets: 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,374 $ 55,929 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for accounts receivable of $2,181 and $2,104 40,703 39,441 Inventory 9,704 8,842 Prepaid expenses 3,800 4,125 Other current assets 3,647 4,207 Total current assets 108,228 112,544 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $233,170 and $229,803 42,711 45,153 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 28,019 29,360 Goodwill 121,051 121,051 Other intangible assets, net 291 325 Deferred income taxes 12,551 13,293 Other assets 2,437 2,273 Total assets $ 315,288 $ 323,999 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,991 $ 22,753 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 9,654 11,857 Accrued expenses 16,032 16,752 Current operating lease liabilities 10,073 10,284 Current portion of finance leases 12,860 13,816 Total current liabilities 70,610 75,462 Long-term operating lease liabilities 23,420 24,952 Long-term debt and finance leases 61,827 64,426 Other long-term liabilities 179 167 Total liabilities 156,036 165,007 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 50,830 and 50,584 shares issued and 43,270 and 43,108 shares outstanding 51 50 Additional paid-in capital 130,639 129,881 Retained earnings 41,624 41,768 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,491 ) (2,501 ) 169,823 169,198 Less cost of common stock in treasury, 7,560 and 7,476 shares 17,052 16,771 Total ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders' equity 152,771 152,427 Noncontrolling interest 6,481 6,565 Total equity 159,252 158,992 Total liabilities and equity $ 315,288 $ 323,999

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 69,488 $ 61,730 Cost of sales 47,039 42,943 Gross profit 22,449 18,787 Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,355 16,995 Amortization of intangible assets 35 75 Income from operations 3,059 1,717 Other income, net (25 ) (11 ) Interest expense, net 430 620 Income before income tax provision 2,654 1,108 Income tax provision 798 496 Net income 1,856 612 Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 116 177 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders $ 1,972 $ 789 Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,064 42,264 Diluted 43,739 42,634

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,856 $ 612 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for accounts receivable 72 (36 ) Depreciation 5,394 6,449 Amortization of intangible assets 35 75 Amortization of deferred financing costs 15 16 Stock-based compensation 451 339 Deferred income taxes 735 392 Deferred tax valuation allowance 8 60 Other non-cash items, net (50 ) (38 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,390 ) (504 ) Inventory (867 ) (290 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,213 3,350 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (6,541 ) (5,050 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,931 5,375 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (1,242 ) (568 ) Other 88 131 Net cash used in investing activities (1,154 ) (437 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 288 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 20 14 Share repurchases (281 ) (156 ) Payments on finance leases (4,033 ) (4,817 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 38,000 15,000 Payments under revolving credit facilities (39,250 ) (20,000 ) Dividends paid (2,108 ) (422 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,364 ) (10,381 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash balances 32 (47 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,555 ) (5,490 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 55,929 54,950 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 50,374 $ 49,460 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Noncash investing and financing activities Finance lease obligations incurred $ 1,689 $ 874 Operating lease obligations incurred $ 1,147 $ 418

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Net Sales by Product Line

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Service sales Digital Printing $ 41,947 $ 37,434 MPS 18,654 17,334 Scanning and Digital Imaging 4,169 3,025 Total service sales 64,770 57,793 Equipment and Supplies Sales 4,718 3,937 Total net sales $ 69,488 $ 61,730

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of cash flows provided by operating activities to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 2021 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 2,931 $ 5,375 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 5,585 2,494 Non-cash expenses, including depreciation and amortization (6,660 ) (7,257 ) Income tax provision 798 496 Interest expense, net 430 620 Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest 116 177 Depreciation and amortization 5,429 6,524 EBITDA 8,629 8,429 Stock-based compensation 451 339 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,080 $ 8,768

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 1,972 $ 789 Interest expense, net 430 620 Income tax provision 798 496 Depreciation and amortization 5,429 6,524 EBITDA 8,629 8,429 Stock-based compensation 451 339 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,080 $ 8,768

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. to unaudited adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc.

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 1,972 $ 789 Deferred tax valuation allowance and other discrete tax items 6 131 Adjusted net income attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. $ 1,978 $ 920 Actual: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,064 42,264 Diluted 43,739 42,634 Adjusted: Earnings per share attributable to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. shareholders: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,064 42,264 Diluted 43,739 42,634

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures discussion below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and related ratios presented in this report are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income from operations, net income margin or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as a measure of our liquidity.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We have presented EBITDA and related ratios because we consider them important supplemental measures of our performance and liquidity. We believe investors may also find these measures meaningful, given how our management makes use of them. The following is a discussion of our use of these measures.

We use EBITDA to measure and compare the performance of our operating divisions. Our operating divisions' financial performance includes all of the operating activities except debt and taxation which are managed at the corporate level for U.S. operating divisions. We use EBITDA to compare the performance of our operating divisions and to measure performance for determining consolidated-level compensation. In addition, we use EBITDA to evaluate potential acquisitions and potential capital expenditures.

EBITDA and related ratios have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

They do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures and contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and related ratios should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in business growth or to reduce our indebtedness. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and related ratios only as supplements.

Our presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA is an attempt to provide meaningful comparisons to our historical performance for our existing and future investors. The unprecedented changes in our end markets over the past several years have required us to take measures that are unique in our history and specific to individual circumstances. Comparisons inclusive of these actions make normal financial and other performance patterns difficult to discern under a strict GAAP presentation. Each non-GAAP presentation, however, is explained in detail in the reconciliation tables above.

Specifically, we have presented adjusted net income attributable to ARC and adjusted earnings per share attributable to ARC shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 to reflect the exclusion of changes in the valuation allowances related to certain deferred tax assets and other discrete tax items. This presentation facilitates a meaningful comparison of our operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. We believe these changes were the result of items which are not indicative of our actual operating performance.

We have presented adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 to exclude stock-based compensation expense. The adjustment to exclude stock-based compensation expense to EBITDA is consistent with the definition of adjusted EBITDA in our credit agreement; therefore, we believe this information is useful to investors in assessing our financial performance.

