- (PLX AI) - Booking Q1 adjusted net income USD 161 million vs. estimate USD 28 million.
- • Q1 revenue USD 2,700 million vs. estimate USD 2,543 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 310 million vs. estimate USD 139 million
- • Reports a record $27 billion in gross bookings in the first quarter, the highest quarterly amount ever for the company
- • Says continued strengthening of global travel trends so far in the second quarter of 2022, and we are preparing for a busy summer travel season ahead
