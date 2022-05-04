

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $563 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $505 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $4.83 billion from $4.40 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $563 Mln. vs. $505 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q1): $4.83 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.90 - $4.94 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.45 - $4.55 Full year revenue guidance: $19.8 - $20.2 Bln



