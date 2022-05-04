Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 4 mai/May 2022) - The common shares of Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Mayo Lake Minerals is focussed on the development of five precious metal projects, covering 232 square kilometres in the Tombstone Plutonic Belt of the Tintina Gold Province in the Yukon. Its Carlin- Roop silver project lies within the Keno Hill Silver district and is its most advanced project.

Les actions ordinaires de Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Mayo Lake Minerals se concentre sur le développement de cinq projets de métaux précieux, couvrant 232 kilomètres carrés dans la ceinture plutonique Tombstone de la province aurifère de Tintina au Yukon. Son projet d'argent Carlin-Roop se situe dans le district de Keno Hill Silver et est son projet le plus avancé.

Issuer/Émetteur: Mayo Lake Minerals Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): MLKM Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 89 859 935 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 22 027 684 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 578455 10 7 ISIN: CA 578455 10 7 2 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 5 mai/May 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

