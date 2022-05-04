

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $5.7 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $8.3M, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.6M or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $284.8M from $227.0M last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $5.7 Mln. vs. $8.3M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $284.8M vs. $227.0M last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEENAH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de