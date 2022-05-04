

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA):



Earnings: $19.20 million in Q1 vs. -$7.51 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.35 in Q1 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.16 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.39 per share Revenue: $290.76 million in Q1 vs. $271.25 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.45



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NUVASIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de