

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $103 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $294 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $4.72 billion from $4.76 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $103 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.81 -Revenue (Q1): $4.72 Bln vs. $4.76 Bln last year.



