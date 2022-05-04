

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $31.7 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $52.1 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.4% to $1.42 billion from $1.23 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $31.7 Mln. vs. $52.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.15



