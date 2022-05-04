

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $116.00 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $71.32 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $121.46 million or $1.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $384.28 million from $340.16 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $346 - $385 Mln



