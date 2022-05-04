

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $883 million, or $4.21 per share. This compares with $151M, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 173.3% to $2.87 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $883 Mln. vs. $151M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.21 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.35 -Revenue (Q1): $2.87 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



