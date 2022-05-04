

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stoneridge Inc. (SRI):



Earnings: -$7.68 million in Q1 vs. $0.13 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Revenue: $221.06 million in Q1 vs. $193.80 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: ($0.15) to $0.10 Full year revenue guidance: $860 - $900 Mln



