

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $199.37 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $95.94 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 82.6% to $807.34 million from $442.25 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $199.37 Mln. vs. $95.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $807.34 Mln vs. $442.25 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.08 to $1.25



