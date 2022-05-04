

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $70.99 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $72.40 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $119.24 million or $1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $425.08 million from $363.23 million last year.



Ansys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $1.46 - $1.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: Adj; $450 - $475 Mln Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $7.53 - $7.94 Full year revenue guidance: Adj $2005 -$2065 Mln



