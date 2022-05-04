

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):



Earnings: -$764 million in Q1 vs. $295 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$6.32 in Q1 vs. $2.75 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $436 million or $3.09 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.39 per share Revenue: $935 million in Q1 vs. $880 million in the same period last year.



