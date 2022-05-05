Taoglas, a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter world, hosted Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and top members of Enterprise Ireland, the Irish State trade and innovation agency, as part of their visit to the U.S. West Coast. The event highlights Taoglas' long history of growth and success in both the U.S. and Ireland, where the company was founded in 2004.

Friday, we celebrated our Irish/American business success where we welcomed Irish Tánaiste Leo Varadkar T.D. (center), the deputy head of the Government of Ireland, soon to be Ireland's Prime Minister. We were also joined by Marcella Smyth (far right), Consul General of Ireland, and other delegation members. In their company was Enterprise Ireland's CEO Leo Clancy (far left). Also pictured Taoglas Co-CEOs Dermot O'Shea (second from left) and Ronan Quinlan (second from right). (Photo: Business Wire)

Taoglas is among the Irish-headquartered companies that collectively employ 100,000 people in the U.S., which is the largest single investor in Ireland. Ireland is also the ninth-largest source of foreign direct investment in the United States.

As part of the weeklong mission, the Deputy Prime Minister, Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy, and other top officials met with Taoglas executives including Co-CEOs and Co-Founders Dermot O'Shea and Ronan Quinlan. The delegation toured Taoglas' design and testing facility, engineering lab, US assembly area and corporate offices bringing Deputy Prime Minister Varadkar through the product line and allowing him to get hands-on experience with Taoglas' product portfolio and learn about some customer implementation projects showcasing why Taoglas is best-in-class.

"It was my pleasure to meet with the Taoglas team in San Diego and see for myself the company's success. I'm always so proud to see an Irish company going global and Taoglas' impressive list of customers and impressive growth, spanning nearly 20 years is a testament to the entire team. I wish them every success in the future."

"Over 12 years ago, Taoglas recognized that San Diego was emerging as one of the world's leading wireless innovation hubs, which is why we established our U.S. headquarters here," said Dermot O'Shea, Co-CEO of Taoglas. "Today, our San Diego wireless lab is where we collaborate with tier-one device OEMs and partners to create custom solutions that enable wireless-powered digital transformation in transportation, autonomous applications, connected health, smart cities, smart homes and more."

Taoglas is a leading provider of advanced technology for a smarter World. Our solutions include advanced components and technologies and help OEMs, enterprises, and communities to resolve the complexities of bringing digital transformation solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. Focused on best-in-class, high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio, and artificial intelligence technologies, Taoglas has unique expertise in integrating and commercializing highly complex technology solutions. We utilize this expertise for our home-grown connected smart services such as Taoglas Waste Insights as well as being a trusted advisor to OEMs and enterprises regardless of where they are on their digital transformation journey. With world-class design, consultancy, and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas has proven expertise across the transportation, waste management, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

About Enterprise Ireland: Enterprise Ireland is the Irish State agency that works with Irish enterprises to help them start, grow, innovate, and win export sales in global markets. Enterprise Ireland partners with entrepreneurs, Irish businesses, and the research and investment community to develop Ireland's international trade, innovation, leadership, and competitiveness.

