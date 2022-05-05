

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - QBE Insurance Group (QBE.AX, QBEIF.PK) said it currently expects to have some exposure to the broader Russia/Ukraine conflict across a number of lines such as political violence, political risk and aviation. The potential net impact is currently estimated at around US$75 million, and the ultimate impact from the conflict will be reported in catastrophe costs.



The company reported that its first-quarter gross written premium rose 19% on the prior corresponding period, or 22% in constant currency.



Group-wide renewal rate increases averaged 7.9% in the first-quarter of 2022, while growth ex-rate of 18% was substantial, albeit supported by growth in segments such as Crop and QBE Re where gross written premium is heavily weighted to the first quarter. Excluding Crop, Group gross written premium increased by 15%, with ex-rate growth of 10%.



QBE currently estimates that Crop gross written premium will be about US$3.3 billion in fiscal year 2022, a significant increase from US$2.7 billion in fiscal year 2021.



QBE Group CEO Andrew Horton said, 'We have had a strong start to the year for gross written premium growth and will review FY22 outlook at the half-year result following the key mid-year renewal period.'



For fiscal year 2022, the company continues to expect a Group combined operating ratio that demonstrates improvement on the fiscal year 2021 exit combined operating ratio of about 94%.







