3 months ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Net sales
1,972.3
1,674.1
Operating expenses
Cost of sales
(993.7)
(792.9)
Administrative and selling expenses
(481.9)
(428.7)
Research and development costs
(84.9)
(80.3)
Other operating income (expenses)
(34.2)
(32.3)
Operating profit
377.6
339.9
Financial expenses
(24.4)
(23.0)
Financial income
2.0
1.7
Exchange gains (losses)
(1.0)
0.4
Financial profit (loss)
(23.4)
(20.9)
Profit before tax
354.2
319.0
Income tax expense
(95.7)
(90.8)
Share of profits (losses) of equity-accounted entities
0.0
0.0
Profit for the period
258.5
228.2
Of which:
- Net profit attributable to the Group
258.3
228.0
- Minority interests
0.2
0.2
Basic earnings per share (euros)
0.968
0.853
Diluted earnings per share (euros)
0.962
0.847
3 months ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Profit for the period
258.5
228.2
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Translation reserves
126.0
193.3
Cash flow hedges
22.3
0.0
Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income
1.5
5.5
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Actuarial gains and losses after deferred taxes
(0.1)
(0.1)
Other
0.0
0.0
Comprehensive income for the period
408.2
426.9
Of which:
- Comprehensive income attributable to the Group
408.0
426.6
- Minority interests
0.2
0.3
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
2,503.2
2,485.3
Goodwill
5,444.4
5,241.2
Property, plant and equipment
709.8
719.2
Right-of-use assets
269.2
268.4
Investments in equity-accounted entities
0.0
0.0
Other investments
2.4
2.4
Other non-current assets
65.4
62.6
Deferred tax assets
124.1
116.3
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
9,118.5
8,895.4
Current assets
Inventories (Note 4)
1,345.0
1,252.7
Trade receivables (Note 5)
1,020.9
728.5
Income tax receivables
98.5
115.1
Other current assets
258.0
240.4
Other current financial assets
28.5
6.4
Cash and cash equivalents
2,778.5
2,788.3
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
5,529.4
5,131.4
TOTAL ASSETS
14,647.9
14,026.8
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Equity
Share capital (Note 6)
1,067.3
1,069.8
Retained earnings
5,544.8
5,268.5
Translation reserves
(495.8)
(621.8)
Equity attributable to equity holders of Legrand
6,116.3
5,716.5
Minority interests
6.5
3.8
TOTAL EQUITY
6,122.8
5,720.3
Non-current liabilities
Long-term provisions
201.9
196.6
Provisions for post-employment benefits
167.5
170.7
Long-term borrowings (Note 7)
4,579.9
4,485.9
Deferred tax liabilities
889.7
866.5
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITES
5,839.0
5,719.7
Current liabilities
Trade payables
863.2
810.5
Income tax payables
68.0
39.6
Short-term provisions
149.1
135.8
Other current liabilities
768.7
774.3
Short-term borrowings (Note 7)
836.4
826.6
Other current financial liabilities
0.7
0.0
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
2,686.1
2,586.8
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
14,647.9
14,026.8
3 months ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Profit for the period
258.5
228.2
Adjustments for non-cash movements in assets and liabilities:
Depreciation and impairment of tangible assets
29.7
27.2
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
25.3
22.8
Amortization and impairment of capitalized development costs
6.5
6.4
Amortization of right-of-use assets
17.3
16.6
Amortization of financial expenses
1.0
0.9
Impairment of goodwill
0.0
0.0
Changes in long-term deferred taxes
16.7
15.9
Changes in other non-current assets and liabilities
6.7
2.9
Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses
0.6
(1.7)
Share of (profits) losses of equity-accounted entities
0.0
0.0
Other adjustments
0.1
0.0
Net (gains)/losses on sales of assets
0.3
(4.2)
Changes in working capital requirement:
Inventories (note 4)
(75.2)
(31.1)
Trade receivables (note 5)
(281.1)
(102.1)
Trade payables
41.0
33.5
Other operating assets and liabilities
23.0
48.3
Net cash from operating activities
70.4
263.6
Net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets
0.4
8.0
Capital expenditure
(18.6)
(17.4)
Capitalized development costs
(7.8)
(8.3)
Changes in non-current financial assets and liabilities
(2.0)
(5.3)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(128.4)
6.2
Net cash from investing activities
(156.4)
(16.8)
Proceeds from issues of share capital and premium (note 6)
0.0
0.0
Net sales (buybacks) of treasury shares and transactions under the liquidity contract (note 6)
(15.6)
(16.2)
Dividends paid to equity holders of Legrand
0.0
0.0
Dividends paid by Legrand subsidiaries
0.0
0.0
Proceeds from long-term financing
100.0
0.0
Repayment of long-term financing* (note 7)
(31.3)
(21.3)
Debt issuance costs
0.0
0.0
Increase (reduction) in short-term financing
9.3
(263.3)
Acquisitions of ownership interests with no gain of control
0.0
0.0
Net cash from financing activities
62.4
(300.8)
Translation net change in cash and cash equivalents
13.8
16.5
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(9.8)
(37.5)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
2,788.3
2,791.7
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
2,778.5
2,754.2
Items included in cash flows:
Interest paid during the period**
18.2
18.4
Income taxes paid during the period
36.0
25.3
|* Of which €17.1 million corresponding to lease financial liabilities repayment for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022 (€16.1 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021).
|** Interest paid is included in the net cash from operating activities; of which €1.7 million interests on lease financial liabilities for the 3 months ended March 31, 2022 (€1.8 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021).
KEY FIGURES
7
NOTE 1 -
INTRODUCTION
8
NOTE 2 -
SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD
8
NOTE 3 -
CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
8
NOTE 4 -
INVENTORIES
9
NOTE 5 -
TRADE RECEIVABLES
9
NOTE 6 -
SHARE CAPITAL
9
NOTE 7 -
LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
10
NOTE 8 -
SEGMENT INFORMATION
11
NOTE 9 -
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
12
(in millions)
1st quarter 2022
1st quarter 2021
Net sales
1,972.3
1,674.1
Adjusted operating profit
401.2
361.1
As of net sales
20.3%
21.6%
20.6 before acquisitions
Operating profit
377.6
339.9
As of net sales
19.1%
20.3%
Net profit attributable to the Group
258.3
228.0
As of net sales
13.1%
13.6%
Normalized free cash flow
318.1
276.3
As of net sales
16.1%
16.5%
Free cash flow
44.4
245.9
As of net sales
2.3%
14.7%
Net financial debt at March 31
2,637.8
2,400.2
(1) At 2021 scope of consolidation.
Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for amortization and depreciation of revaluation of assets at the time of acquisitions and for other P&L impacts relating to acquisitions and, where applicable, for impairment of goodwill.
Normalized free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities based on a working capital requirement representing 10% of the last 12 months' sales and whose change at constant scope of consolidation and exchange rates is adjusted for the period considered and net proceeds of sales from fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.
Free cash flow is defined as the sum of net cash from operating activities and net proceeds from sales of fixed and financial assets, less capital expenditure and capitalized development costs.
Net financial debt is defined as the sum of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities.
The reconciliation of consolidated key figures with the financial statements is available in the appendices to the first three months 2022 results press release.
NOTE 1 INTRODUCTION
This unaudited consolidated financial information is presented for the three months ended March 31, 2022. It should be read in conjunction with consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 such as established in the Registration Document deposited under visa no D.22-0245 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 06, 2022.
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) interpretations adopted by the European Union and applicable or authorized for early adoption from January 1, 2022.
All the amounts are presented in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated. Some totals may include rounding differences.
None of the IFRS standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that have not been adopted for use in the European Union are applicable to the Group.
NOTE 2 SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS AND EVENTS FOR THE PERIOD
In addition, in view of the current situation regarding Russia and Ukraine, the Group would point out that its economic exposure is not material in those two countries, which accounted for around 2% of its revenue in the full year 2021.
NOTE 3 CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
The contributions to the Group's consolidated financial statements of companies acquired since the end of 2020 were as follows:
2021
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Full consolidation method
Champion One
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
12 months' profit
Compose
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
9 months' profit
12 months' profit
Ecotap
Balance sheet only
6 months' profit
Ensto Building Systems
2 months' profit
Geiger
Balance sheet only
2022
March 31
Full consolidation method
Champion One
3 months' profit
Compose
3 months' profit
Ecotap
3 months' profit
Ensto Building Systems
3 months' profit
Geiger
Balance sheet only
Emos
Balance sheet only
During the first three months of 2022, the Group acquired Emos, the leader in Central and Eastern Europe in electrical installation components. Based in the Czech Republic, Emos has annual sales of around €85 million.
NOTE 4 INVENTORIES
Inventories are as follows:
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Purchased raw materials and components
579.3
529.3
Sub-assemblies, work in progress
147.8
145.7
Finished products
774.7
727.4
Gross value at the end of the period
1,501.8
1,402.4
Impairment
(156.8)
(149.7)
NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
1,345.0
1,252.7
NOTE 5 TRADE RECEIVABLES
Trade receivables are as follows:
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Trade receivables
1,118.8
826.6
Impairment
(97.9)
(98.1)
NET VALUE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
1,020.9
728.5
NOTE 6 SHARE CAPITAL
Share capital as of March 31, 2022 amounted to €1,067,270,984 represented by 266,817,746 ordinary shares with a par value of €4 each, for 266,817,746 theoretical voting rights and 266,591,539 exercisable voting rights (after subtracting shares held in treasury by the Group as of this date).
Changes in share capital in the first three months of 2022 were as follows:
Number of shares
Par value
Share capital (euros
Premiums (euros)
As of December 31, 2021
267,447,746
4
1,069,790,984
539,064,770
Cancellation of shares
(630,000)
4
(2,520,000)
(47,307,842)
As of March 31, 2022
266,817,746
4
1,067,270,984
491,756,928
As of March 31, 2022, the Group held 226,207 shares in treasury, versus 678,176 shares as of December 31, 2021, i.e. 451,969 fewer shares corresponding to:
Among the 226,207 shares held in treasury by the Group, 140,230 shares have been allocated for performance share plans, and 85,977 shares are held under the liquidity contract.
NOTE 7 LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
7.1 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS
Long-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Negotiable commercial paper
320.0
220.0
Bonds
3,700.0
3,700.0
Yankee bonds
297.4
304.1
Lease financial liabilities
216.8
217.0
Other borrowings
64.0
64.1
Long-term borrowings excluding debt issuance costs
4,598.2
4,505.2
Debt issuance costs
(18.3)
(19.3)
TOTAL
4,579.9
4,485.9
7.2 SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
Short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Negotiable commercial paper
330.0
320.0
Bonds
400.0
400.0
Lease financial liabilities
63.7
62.2
Other borrowings
42.7
44.4
TOTAL
836.4
826.6
7.3 CHANGES IN LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS
Changes in long-term and short-term borrowings can be analyzed as follows:
Variations not impacting cash flows
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
Cash
flows
Acquisitions
Reclassifications
Translation
adjustments
Other
December 31, 2021
Long-term borrowings
4,579.9
86.5
0.0
(17.5)
10.2
14.8
4,485.9
Short-term borrowings
836.4
(8.6)
0.0
17.5
0.9
0.0
826.6
Gross financial debt
5,416.3
77.9
0.0
0.0
11.1
14.8
5,312.5
NOTE 8 SEGMENT INFORMATION
In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are determined based on the reporting made available to the chief operating decision maker of the Group and to the Group's management.
Given that Legrand activities are carried out locally, the Group is organized for management purposes by countries or groups of countries which have been allocated for internal reporting purposes into three operating segments:
These three operating segments are under the responsibility of three segment managers who are directly accountable to the chief operating decision maker of the Group.
The economic models of subsidiaries within these segments are quite similar. Indeed, their sales are made up of electrical and digital building infrastructure products in particular to electrical installers, sold mainly through third-party distributors.
|
3 months ended March 31, 2022
(in millions)
Europe
|
North and Central America
Rest of the world
Total
Net sales to third parties
880.8
759.7
331.8
1,972.3
Cost of sales
(408.2)
(398.9)
(186.6)
(993.7)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(255.2)
(237.8)
(73.8)
(566.8)
Other operating income (expenses)
(24.8)
(8.8)
(0.6)
(34.2)
Operating profit
192.6
114.2
70.8
377.6
of which acquisition-related amortization,
expenses and income
accounted for in administrative and
selling expenses, R&D costs
(4.0)
(18.2)
(1.4)
(23.6)
accounted for in other operating income
(expenses)
0.0
of which goodwill impairment
0.0
Adjusted operating profit
196.6
132.4
72.2
401.2
of which depreciation and impairment expense
(17.2)
(6.5)
(5.9)
(29.6)
of which amortization and impairment expense
(1.9)
(0.6)
(0.4)
(2.9)
of which amortization and impairment of development costs
(6.3)
0.0
(0.2)
(6.5)
of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets
(6.4)
(5.8)
(5.1)
(17.3)
of which restructuring costs
(3.9)
(1.7)
(1.1)
(6.7)
Capital expenditure
(13.3)
(3.5)
(1.8)
(18.6)
Capitalized development costs
(7.4)
0.0
(0.4)
(7.8)
Net tangible assets
433.1
147.0
129.7
709.8
Total current assets
3,530.0
1,062.4
937.0
5,529.4
Total current liabilities
1,758.4
481.9
445.7
2,686.0
(1) Of which France: €306.5 million.
(2) Of which United States: €699.7 million.
|
3 months ended March 31, 2021
(in millions)
Europe
North and Central America
Rest of the world
Total
Net sales to third parties
754.2
625.5
294.4
1,674.1
Cost of sales
(325.3)
(299.6)
(168.0)
(792.9)
Administrative and selling expenses, R&D costs
(228.5)
(210.0)
(70.5)
(509.0)
Other operating income (expenses)
(16.6)
(9.7)
(6.0)
(32.3)
Operating profit
183.8
106.2
49.9
339.9
of which acquisition-related amortization,
expenses and income
accounted for in administrative and
selling expenses, R&D costs
(3.4)
(16.5)
(1.3)
(21.2)
accounted for in other operating income
(expenses)
0.0
of which goodwill impairment
0.0
Adjusted operating profit
187.2
122.7
51.2
361.1
of which depreciation and impairment expense
(15.4)
(6.3)
(5.4)
(27.1)
of which amortization and impairment expense
(1.7)
(0.6)
(0.3)
(2.6)
of which amortization and impairment of development costs
(6.2)
0.0
(0.2)
(6.4)
of which amortization and impairment of right-of-use assets
(6.5)
(5.4)
(4.7)
(16.6)
of which restructuring costs
(9.5)
(0.1)
0.7
(8.9)
Capital expenditure
(11.9)
(3.2)
(2.3)
(17.4)
Capitalized development costs
(8.0)
0.0
(0.3)
(8.3)
Net tangible assets
421.8
143.6
115.2
680.6
Total current assets
3,169.0
810.2
761.9
4,741.1
Total current liabilities
1,871.2
381.2
407.5
2,659.9
(1) Of which France: €297.5 million.
(2) Of which United States: €579.9 million.
(3) €(13.1) million excluding net gains on sales of assets.
NOTE 9 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
No significant events occurred between March 31, 2022 and the date when the financial consolidated statements were prepared.
