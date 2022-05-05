The database centralizes all compatibility and technical information related to pairing Tigo products with an unprecedented number of inverters.

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced that the Company will release a comprehensive and fully searchable database of inverters compatible with Tigo TS4 products at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany from May 11 to 13, 2022. Tigo representatives will also showcase the entire family of Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE devices and demonstrate the solar fleet management capabilities of the Tigo Energy Intelligence software platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504006209/en/

Tigo Flex MLPE products are compatible with an industry-leading number of fully tested and certified inverters. To empower solar professionals to configure and design systems more efficiently, the Tigo inverter compatibility database will allow real-time searches of all inverter models certified as compatible with Flex MLPE products.

"Tigo solutions shine a light on traditional PV installations on small residential, commercial or massive utility-scale arrays," said Nils Szymczak, business development manager for Germany at Tigo Energy. "Installers who choose Tigo can always depend on getting a flexible and dependable MLPE platform to overcome shading and mismatch, advanced monitoring software with visibility at the module, string, system, and fleet levels, and what we call solar freedom. This last point is the freedom to couple the preferred module and inverter with the TS4 platform."

Tigo invites Intersolar Europe attendees to stop by the Tigo booth for a chance to win a Tigo swag bundle by guessing the number of compatible inverter models listed in the new database.

To learn more about Tigo Flex MLPE products and the inverter compatibility database, please visit Tigo Energy at Intersolar Europe (Messe München, Pavilion B4, Booth 357) from May 11 to 13, 2022. To contact the Tigo team prior to the event, use this link. Sign up here to receive details about the inverter compatibility database and for notification of the inverter guess competition winner.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company's portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt-hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504006209/en/

Contacts:

Gilberto Lembo

European Marketing Manager at Tigo Energy

marketing@tigoenergy.com