- (PLX AI) - AB Inbev Q1 EBITDA USD 4,486 million vs. estimate USD 4,432 million.
- • Q1 EBIT margin 24.9%
- • Q1 gross margin 54.8% vs. estimate 56%
- • Q1 revenue USD 13,235 million vs. estimate USD 13,000 million
- • Q1 EBIT USD 3,294 million vs. estimate USD 3,233 million
- • Q1 EBITDA margin 33.9%
- • Q1 underlying EPS USD 0.6 vs. estimate USD 0.6
- • Says expect our EBITDA to grow in-line with our medium-term outlook of between 4-8% and our revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price
AB INBEV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de