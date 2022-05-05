- (PLX AI) - ArcelorMittal Q1 revenue USD 21,836 million vs. estimate USD 20,350 million.
- • Q1 net income USD 4,125 million
|07:52
|ArcelorMittal Posts Higher Profit In Q1
|LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Steel manufacturing company ArcelorMittal (MT) on Thursday reported net income of $4.125 billion or $4.28 per basic share in the first quarter, higher than $2.285 billion...
|07:46
|ArcelorMittal S.A. GAAP EPS of $4.28, revenue of $21.84B
|07:17
|ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces the commencement of a second US$1 billion share buyback program for 2022
May 2022, 7:15 CET
Following publication of the first quarter 2022 results press release dated 5 May 2022 (the 'ER Press Release')1, ArcelorMittal announces a second share buyback program...
|07:10
|ArcelorMittal Q1 EBITDA USD 5,080 Million vs. Estimate USD 4,566 Million
|07:05
|ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal reports first quarter 2022 results
|Luxembourg, May 5, 2022 - ArcelorMittal (referred to as "ArcelorMittal" or the "Company"), (MT (New York, Amsterdam, Paris, Luxembourg), MTS (Madrid)), the world's leading integrated steel and mining...
