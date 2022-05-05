- (PLX AI) - TietoEVRY Q1 sales EUR 730.9 million vs. estimate EUR 719 million.
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 46.1 million vs. estimate EUR 70 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|24,280
|24,700
|08:06
|24,320
|24,700
|07:52
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:22
|TietoEVRY Q1 Sales Above Expectations; EBIT Below
|(PLX AI) - TietoEVRY Q1 sales EUR 730.9 million vs. estimate EUR 719 million.• Q1 EBIT EUR 46.1 million vs. estimate EUR 70 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:21
|TietoEVRY Oyj: Tietoevry's Interim Report 1/2022: Strong organic growth of 5%
|07:06
|Tietoevry's Interim Report 1/2022: Strong organic growth of 5%
|26.04.
|TietoEVRY Oyj: Tietoevry's comparable financial information based on the new reportable segments
|08.04.
|Tietoevry's first-quarter results on 5 May - invitation to a teleconference
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TIETOEVRY OYJ
|24,080
|-1,79 %